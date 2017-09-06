Tennessee man pleads guilty in officer assault case

Elaisjah King was last seen near the intersection of W 7th Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Elaisjah King was last seen near the intersection of W 7th Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his motel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his motel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
According to police, the two suspects shattered the glass door of the Valley Interior Products store on Hermitage Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.More >>
According to police, the two suspects shattered the glass door of the Valley Interior Products store on Hermitage Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.More >>
Two teams of people from the Memphis district of the Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to help with hurricane recovery and planning.More >>
Two teams of people from the Memphis district of the Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to help with hurricane recovery and planning.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.More >>
UCF has moved its football game against Memphis up a day as a precaution to avoid any potential disruption by Hurricane Irma.More >>
UCF has moved its football game against Memphis up a day as a precaution to avoid any potential disruption by Hurricane Irma.More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>