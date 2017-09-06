Tennessee man pleads guilty in officer assault case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

The U.S. attorney's office in Nashville said Anthony Allen of Memphis also pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations and faces more than a decade in prison when he is sentenced later this year.

The prosecutor's office said in a news release that court documents indicate the events unfolded in July 2015 when FBI agents and Nashville police officers executed a search warrant at a Nashville home in a drug investigation.

Authorities said agents knocked on the door and Allen opened it, pointing a semiautomatic pistol through the doorway and discharging it in the direction of agents before closing the door. The release said a short time later, Allen complied with commands, exited the home and was taken into custody.

