Thousands of dollars worth of power tools stolen from south Nashville business

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Elaisjah King was last seen near the intersection of W 7th Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Elaisjah King was last seen near the intersection of W 7th Street and Pine Avenue around 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his motel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his motel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
According to police, the two suspects shattered the glass door of the Valley Interior Products store on Hermitage Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.More >>
According to police, the two suspects shattered the glass door of the Valley Interior Products store on Hermitage Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.More >>
Two teams of people from the Memphis district of the Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to help with hurricane recovery and planning.More >>
Two teams of people from the Memphis district of the Army Corps of Engineers have been deployed to help with hurricane recovery and planning.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.More >>
A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.More >>
UCF has moved its football game against Memphis up a day as a precaution to avoid any potential disruption by Hurricane Irma.More >>
UCF has moved its football game against Memphis up a day as a precaution to avoid any potential disruption by Hurricane Irma.More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >>
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
The US military has ordered the evacuation of over five thousand personnel from a Naval Air Station in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The US military has ordered the evacuation of over five thousand personnel from a Naval Air Station in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The officer was also put on paid leave by Salt Lake City police after the video emerged.More >>
The officer was also put on paid leave by Salt Lake City police after the video emerged.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>