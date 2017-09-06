Thousands of dollars worth of power tools stolen from south Nashville business

The break-in happened just after midnight Wednesday. (WSMV)

A south Nashville business was ransacked by two burglars overnight.

According to police, the two suspects shattered the glass door of the Valley Interior Products store on Hermitage Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

In surveillance video, the suspects are seen pulling up to the parking lot in an SUV. They appear to drive in circles before finally stopping.

Both men were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered.

The men made several trips inside, stealing thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

