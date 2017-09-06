Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn; Search continues for gunman

Posted: Updated:
The man was shot inside of his motel room. (WSMV) The man was shot inside of his motel room. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man at the Hermitage Inn on Tuesday night.

The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his motel room to lend him money around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Police have not released a specific description of the gunman.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn; Search continues for gunmanMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.