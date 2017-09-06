Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his hotel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his hotel room to lend him money, but then the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>
Prison jobs not only help inmates pass the time, they are designed to teach skills useful in the outside world. But are some inmate jobs an opportunity to victimize unsuspecting people?More >>
Tennessee State University did not cancel classes or lock down the campus after a former student was shot on Monday morning.More >>
Tennessee State University did not cancel classes or lock down the campus after a former student was shot on Monday morning.More >>
Middle Tennessee continues to come to the aid of the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey. A hunting business, a fitness club and a touring country artist are part of the diverse crew behind one of those efforts.More >>
Middle Tennessee continues to come to the aid of the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey. A hunting business, a fitness club and a touring country artist are part of the diverse crew behind one of those efforts.More >>
Chances are you’ve heard someone say Nashville is becoming the next Atlanta. You might even agree during your daily commute. But if Nashville is becoming another Atlanta, can we look at their public transportation system as a road map?More >>
Chances are you’ve heard someone say Nashville is becoming the next Atlanta. You might even agree during your daily commute. But if Nashville is becoming another Atlanta, can we look at their public transportation system as a road map?More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
Could the solution to Nashville’s traffic problems be underground? Mayor Megan Barry said the city is looking at the costs of an underground transit system.More >>
Could the solution to Nashville’s traffic problems be underground? Mayor Megan Barry said the city is looking at the costs of an underground transit system.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >>
Police officers in a small Pennsylvania town are evidently afraid of a certain homicidal clown.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
The US military has ordered the evacuation of over five thousand personnel from a Naval Air Station in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The US military has ordered the evacuation of over five thousand personnel from a Naval Air Station in Florida in preparation for Hurricane Irma.More >>
The officer was also put on paid leave by Salt Lake City police after the video emerged.More >>
The officer was also put on paid leave by Salt Lake City police after the video emerged.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>
You may have cohabitated with bed bugs at some point in your life, but can you imagine living with them for a year?More >>