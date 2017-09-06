Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn - WSMV Channel 4

Man shot inside hotel room at Hermitage Inn

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man at the Hermitage Inn on Tuesday night.

The victim told police that he invited the suspect into his hotel room to lend him money around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect demanded more cash and shot the victim in the leg.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Police have not released a specific description of the gunman.

