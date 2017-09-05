Pregnant teen, unborn child both die after shooting in Pulaski

A pregnant teen and her unborn child have both died after being shot in Giles County.

The suspected gunman, 18-year-old Colton Perryman, has been arrested and faces murder charges.

According to Pulaski police, 16-year-old Samantha "Stormy" Carter was shot Monday night at the Richland Inn. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Carter's unborn child did not survive. Carter, who was a student at Loretto High School in Lawrence County, later died from her injuries.

Perryman, who was out on probation for a juvenile offense, had been staying at the motel after his family was displaced by a house fire.

Carter lived in Leoma, about 20 miles from the crime scene.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Perryman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of tampering with evidence. He is being held at the Giles County jail on a $900,000 bond.

Lawrence County District Attorney General Brent Cooper said he is waiting for more information from his investigators to determine if he will bring further charges.

