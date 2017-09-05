Pregnant Giles County teen dies after being shot, losing baby - WSMV Channel 4

Pregnant Giles County teen dies after being shot, losing baby

Colton Perryman (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department) Colton Perryman (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department)
PULASKI, TN (WSMV) -

A pregnant teen has died from her injuries after being shot, causing her to lose her baby.

Colton Perryman, 18, was initially charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Officials say more charges will be coming in the new days.

Pulaski police say the juvenile victim was shot on Monday around 7 p.m. Her unborn child did not survive, and the mother later died from her injuries.

A motive in the shooting has not yet been determined.

