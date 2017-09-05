Police: Pregnant girl loses child after being shot - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Pregnant girl loses child after being shot

Posted: Updated:
Colton Perryman (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department) Colton Perryman (Source: Giles County Sheriff's Department)
PULASKI, TN (WSMV) -

An 18-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly shooting a pregnant girl, causing her to lose her baby.

Colton Perryman has been charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Pulaski police say the juvenile victim was shot on Monday around 7 p.m. The victim was pregnant and her unborn child did not survive.

A motive in the shooting has not yet been determined.

