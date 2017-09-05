Police defend response to TSU campus shooting

The shooting happened outside of a dorm room on the TSU campus. (WSMV)

Tennessee State University did not cancel classes or lock down the campus after a former student was shot on Monday morning.

Metro police say Larry Bates was shot and critically wounded in the Boyd Hall parking lot just after 9:30 a.m.

“It was a random act of violence that unfortunately took place on our campus,” said Kelli Sharpe, assistant VP of public relations at TSU.

“Based on the information we received, working with Metro, as soon as this incident took place, the possible suspect fled the scene. So this is why we did not do a lockdown on campus,” Sharpe added.

An alert was sent to students and parents through the campus’ Tiger system.

“So we knew as we were responding that it was not an active shooter type situation. It was simply a shooting,” said North Precinct Commander Terrance Graves.

Police say in Tuesday’s shooting, they suspect the shooter and victim knew each other.

There have been recent violent incidents at TSU.

In October 2014, two freshmen were shot in an attempted robbery near campus.

In October 2015, a fatal shooting during a dice game left one person dead and two injured. The following month, a student on campus was robbed at gunpoint.

Since then, Metro and TSU police have worked together to make the campus more secure.

Police say security cameras recorded video of Tuesday’s shooting. Campus security officers were in the area, writing tickets and doing perimeter patrol.

TSU also hires off-duty Metro officers to patrol the campus on foot.

Graves said he feels TSU is doing all it can.

“You can’t 100 percent be secure, but I think TSU is doing an awesome job in keeping the campus safe,” he said.

