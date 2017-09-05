Franklin Co. man working on Harvey relief dies in Texas

A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

Lachlan Brain was doing electrical storm restoration near Victoria, TX, when he was fatally injured around 11 a.m. Officials said it’s unclear exactly how he was killed.

Brain worked for T&D Solutions. The company and its parent company, PowerTeam Services will be conducting a joint investigation.

Joseph Branco, vice president of safety for PowerTeam Services, told News 4, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family – the Brain family, his friends and his coworkers.”

