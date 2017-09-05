Businesses load country artist's touring trailer with supplies for Harvey victims

Middle Tennessee continues to come to the aid of the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey.

A hunting business, a fitness club and a touring country artist are part of the diverse crew behind one of those efforts.

The crew for country artist Beau Braswell used to keep a tally of the times his trailer was loaded up on one of the swinging doors. It was usually music equipment or motorcycles inside. Tuesday, Braswell said the haul had a much greater purpose.

"In a crisis like this, you can usually take anything," he said, walking along a folding table covered in supplies. "We pulled the trailer off the road and brought it here, so it can be stocked up and sent to Texas."

"We were able to fill this 53-foot trailer with almost 46,000 pounds of goods," said Cowboy Jax Young of non-profit S.A.V.E. XXII.

Young has pulled together a wide range of businesses for the effort, like Prairie Life Fitness, Hunt Pro and Silver Creek Transportation.

"For short term, this is great," said Hunt Pro CEO Andrew McGarry, holding up a box of crackers. He climbed up over a huge pile of supplies.

"So, up here we have gigantic towel rolls," he said.

"We have disinfectant wipes which are so important," said Young, holding up another box. "There's lots of water. We're taking 18 pallets."

The group's collecting supplies in a National Guard tent in the Franklin Sam's Club parking lot on Mallory Lane.

Customers were wheeling up their grocery carts to give what they could.

"We're handing out flyers as they walk in, that has exactly what we need," McGarry said. "That synergy through that has turned into something amazing. It's a unifying factor. We've been so divided as a country. This is bringing people back together. Every donation matters. This is what it turns into."

"We broke their sales for water in less than 24 hours," Young added.

"We actually ran out of our members-marked brand," said Sam's Club assistant manager John Raetzel. "We had to switch out to another brand of water."

Through a team effort, the materials were almost ready to go to Corpus Christie by Tuesday afternoon.

"One thing you can say about Nashville is, when we have something like this that happens, Nashville's usually the first to jump up and do something," Braswell said.

Braswell is marking this down as one important trip for his tour trailer.

"In 2010, we went through a flood ourselves," he said. "To see them come out and give the way they have to fill up this truck and send it to Texas, it's unbelievable."

In addition to Harvey relief, Young said S.A.V.E. XXII may be extending their efforts to help people hit by Hurricane Irma. Click here for more information about his organization.

