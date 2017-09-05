What can Nashville learn from Atlanta's public transit system?

Chances are you’ve heard someone say Nashville is becoming the next Atlanta.

You might even agree during your daily commute. But if Nashville is becoming another Atlanta, can we look at their public transportation system as a road map?

The City of Nashville still does not know what the plan will be or how it is going to be paid for. Mayor Megan Barry said we need to see a plan sooner rather than later.

As for Atlanta, they will tell Barry that public input is a must.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) sees more than 100 million riders each year. Benjamin Limmer is its assistant general manager.

“Don’t focus on one particular solution. Just one type of system can't necessarily solve all of the challenges in Atlanta, and I would suspect (the challenges) you all have in Nashville as well,” Limmer said.

Nashville's metro transit system still has a long ways to go. Limmer said it takes community "buy in" to work.

“Make sure you do a comprehensive and robust public outreach to really get a good understanding of what your customers want,” he said.

Barry said the city is looking at the possibility of a light rail or underground transit system. Limmer said either would offer dependability and consistency.

“You can run a very efficient and dependable operation,” he explained. “Compared to say a bus that might operate in mixed traffic.

“You can see a significant amount of economic impact, development sprout up around your rail stations,” Limmer added.

Right now, the goal for Nashville is to get a transit plan vote on the ballot for the next scheduled election in May of 2018.

“The key piece for Nashville is going to be stepping forward and voting for transit in May (2018). And that's where, by the time we'll have the referendum, we'll have the comprehensive plan – what you're going to get and how you're going to pay for it,” Barry said.

In order to get the vote on the ballot, a plan must be released with plenty of time for public input.

There must also be several audits on how it's going to be paid for. And the Metro Council give it the go ahead.

