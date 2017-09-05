What can Nashville learn from Atlanta's public transit system?

A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
A lineman from Franklin County was killed in Texas on Tuesday while working on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.More >>
Middle Tennessee continues to come to the aid of the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey. A hunting business, a fitness club and a touring country artist are part of the diverse crew behind one of those efforts.More >>
Middle Tennessee continues to come to the aid of the Texas victims of Hurricane Harvey. A hunting business, a fitness club and a touring country artist are part of the diverse crew behind one of those efforts.More >>
Chances are you’ve heard someone say Nashville is becoming the next Atlanta. You might even agree during your daily commute. But if Nashville is becoming another Atlanta, can we look at their public transportation system as a road map?More >>
Chances are you’ve heard someone say Nashville is becoming the next Atlanta. You might even agree during your daily commute. But if Nashville is becoming another Atlanta, can we look at their public transportation system as a road map?More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
Could the solution to Nashville’s traffic problems be underground? Mayor Megan Barry said the city is looking at the costs of an underground transit system.More >>
Could the solution to Nashville’s traffic problems be underground? Mayor Megan Barry said the city is looking at the costs of an underground transit system.More >>
A project to improve traffic problems in Williamson County is officially underway.More >>
A project to improve traffic problems in Williamson County is officially underway.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
Mark H. Wildasin will be Tennessee's top federal prosecutor while President Donald Trump's appointee awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.More >>
Mark H. Wildasin will be Tennessee's top federal prosecutor while President Donald Trump's appointee awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >>
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >>
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >>
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>