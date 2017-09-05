State geology expert discusses underground transit possibilities

Could the solution to Nashville’s traffic problems be underground?

Mayor Megan Barry said the city is looking at the costs of an underground transit system.

Downtown Nashville is built on a thick layer of limestone – more than 100 feet deep in most places. That is why the Tennessee Geological Survey is working with the city to see what it would take to drill underground.

“It’s worth looking at, for sure,” said Ron Zurwaski, the state geologist. “What we're doing is mapping a 60 square mile area, and we're kind of generalizing the geology.”

An example of what is under downtown Nashville can be found in the giant hole in the ground at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Broadway.

The limestone provides a solid foundation for Nashville's skyline.

“There’s drilling equipment now where they can go in, with boring heads on them, so they can go in and cut. They wouldn't be actually blasting, they would literally be drilling, boring through the rock,” Zurwaski said.

He said one issue the city would have to deal with is underground utilities.

“They’re going to be taking a look at corridors where they could put these underground transportation corridors, and they're going to have to drill pretty much the footprint of all those to find out what the rock looks like in those particular spots. Because it can change,” Zurwaski said.

Mayor Megan Barry said they are still developing the city's transit plan. The city still does not know what it would cost or where they money would come from.

“We are absolutely looking at the feasibility of different ways getting people through downtown. Not excluding going underground, but there's lots of different ways and we have to think about the best way to do that, with the least impact,” Barry said.

“They're going to pretty much have to drill out where they are looking to put those tunnels and find out exactly what the character of the rock is,” Zurwaski explained. “It's very expensive, it takes a long period of time. You're looking at not anytime in the next few years if they decide to go that route.”

