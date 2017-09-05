TDOT breaks ground on Franklin Road widening project

A project to improve traffic problems in Williamson County is officially underway.

Gov. Bill Haslam and the Tennessee Department of Transportation broke ground on the Franklin Road widening project on Tuesday.

The 2.6-mile stretch between Concord Road and Moores Lane will go from two lanes to five.

Haslam said it’s been a long time coming and is critical for improving safety and relieving congestion.

“We have a good problem here of growth, but we have to be able to address so we don’t totally ruin the quality of life that brought people here to begin with,” Haslam said. “This project is critical for this section of the state.”

The project is scheduled to be completed in October of 2020.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.