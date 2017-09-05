Titans add cornerback Kenneth Durden to practice squad

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans have added a cornerback who spent last season on the Oakland practice squad to their practice squad days before opening the season with the Raiders.

The Titans announced Tuesday they have added cornerback Kenneth Durden to round out their practice squad.

Oakland signed the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Durden as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State in 2016, and Durden stayed with the Raiders until being released last weekend.

Durden started 11 games with two interceptions in college.

