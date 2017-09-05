Former lawmaker faces sentencing in coin selling case

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
A Tennessee kindergartener has used her birthday money to help buy water for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Mark H. Wildasin will be Tennessee's top federal prosecutor while President Donald Trump's appointee awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.More >>
Sentencing is set for a former Tennessee lawmaker who was convicted by a federal jury in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme promoted on Christian media and centered on buying and selling gold and silver coins.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
The DeKalb County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of taking a 15-year-old girl from her DeKalb County home to a motel in Nashville for the purposes of commercial sex, according to a news release.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
