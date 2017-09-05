Nashville-area immigrants react to DACA announcement

The Trump administration on Tuesday formally announced the end of DACA -- a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Trump administration has officially announced their plans to end the executive action protecting young undocumented immigrants from being deported.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.

Sessions said the program is an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch.

"To have a lawful system of immigration that serves the national interest, we cannot admit everyone who would like to come here. It's just that simple," Sessions said. "This does not mean they are bad people or that our nation disrespects or demeans them in any way. It means we are properly enforcing our laws as Congress has passed them."

News 4 watched the news conference with members of Nashville's immigrant community.

The group of immigrant teenagers was expecting the decision, so it did not come as a big surprise, but they are feeling confused about what is going to happen to them.

Congressman Jim Cooper has reiterated his stance that these young people are innocent. He said they came here when they were children and is hoping Congress will act quickly to pass legislation that gives them a path to citizenship.

"This is our home. It may not seem because we don't have a piece of paper that says this is our home. We went to school here, we experienced life here, we've seen our parents suffer to give us a home," said Cielo Hernandez, who is a DACA recipient and attends college in Middle Tennessee.

The Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition is holding a march at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Demonstrators will be meeting at Centennial Park and will march to the offices of Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander to protest the decision.

DACA recipients in Nashville, or anyone who wants to take action to support DACA, is encouraged to contact Conexión Américas via email or by calling 615-320-5152.

