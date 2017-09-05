Man charged with sex trafficking for taking teen from home

Charles Denton was indicted by the DeKalb County Grand Jury on one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act. (Photo: TBI/DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The DeKalb County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of taking a 15-year-old girl from her DeKalb County home to a motel in Nashville for the purposes of commercial sex, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Charles Denton, 34, was indicted by the grand jury on Aug. 25 on one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act. Denton was arrested last Friday and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The TBI said that Denton recruited the child through social media in early August. Authorities said Denton took the girl from her home to Nashville for the purposes of having her participate in commercial sex acts.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.