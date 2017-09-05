Nashville mayor, local officials respond to Trump administration's decision to end DACA

Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
The Trump administration on Tuesday formally announced the end of DACA -- a program that had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants brought to the US as children from deportation.More >>
Approximately 800,000 people are covered under the policy, and 8,300 of them live in Tennessee. Here in Nashville, demonstrators are planning to meet at Centennial Park and march to the offices of Tennessee's senators.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions revealed the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA, on Tuesday.More >>
A Tennessee kindergartener has used her birthday money to help buy water for people affected by Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Mark H. Wildasin will be Tennessee's top federal prosecutor while President Donald Trump's appointee awaits U.S. Senate confirmation.More >>
Sentencing is set for a former Tennessee lawmaker who was convicted by a federal jury in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme promoted on Christian media and centered on buying and selling gold and silver coins.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
The DeKalb County Grand Jury has indicted a man accused of taking a 15-year-old girl from her DeKalb County home to a motel in Nashville for the purposes of commercial sex, according to a news release.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
Hurricane Irma, which has strengthened to a Category 5 storm, is expected to slam the Caribbean and possibly the US mainland this week.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.More >>
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >>
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry is calling President Trump's decision to end the DACA program "heartbreaking."More >>
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>
