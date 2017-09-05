Former student critically injured in shooting outside TSU dorm

The shooting happened outside of a dorm room on the TSU campus. (WSMV)

A 19-year-old man was critically injured after being shot on the Tennessee State University campus Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Boyd Hall, which is on Alameda Street, just after 9:30 a.m.

The victim, identified by police as Larry Bates, was shot in the chest. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Bates was talking to someone who was inside a car in the parking lot when shots rang out.

It is not clear why Bates was on the TSU campus. He is not currently enrolled at the university but did take classes at TSU in spring 2017.

Don Aaron, a spokesman for Metro PD, said the campus is not believed to be in imminent danger because the gunman left the scene immediately after the shooting.

The campus is back to business as usual after what university officials are calling a "random act of violence," according to Kelli Sharpe, associate VP of communications at TSU.

Officials have not released a description of the gunman or the vehicle involved in the shooting but are reviewing surveillance video to try to track down more details.

Right now, investigators say they do not have any evidence that the altercation was drug related.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting to call 615-74-CRIME with any and all information that they can provide.

The university released this statement Tuesday morning:

Tennessee State University police reported they responded to an incident on campus between 9:30 and 9:45 this morning involving a male victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim was not enrolled at the university. He has been transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time. Metro Police and TSU PD are handling the investigation.

