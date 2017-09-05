Nashville group to protest possible end of DACA program

Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>
Approximately 800,000 people are covered under the policy, and 8,300 of them live in Tennessee. Here in Nashville, demonstrators are planning to meet at Centennial Park and march to the offices of Tennessee's senators.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is traveling to Washington this week to testify in Congress.More >>
Tennessee wildlife officials say they suspect a disease transmitted through bug bites is behind recent sightings of dead white-tailed deer.More >>
The outage was reported around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. According to NES, crews did not find any issues with the power lines.More >>
Officials have not released the name of the 24-year-old soldier, who was reportedly involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy on North Riverside Drive on Friday night.More >>
A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
Getting a new kidney can be a game of trying to beat the odds. For thousands of people on the kidney waiting list, a life-saving transplant can be years away.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >>
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >>
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Emergency personnel are searching for a possible drowning victim on Cordell Hull Lake.More >>
