Nashville group to protest possible end of DACA program

The young immigrants are preparing for the unknown, with Trump expected to end the program but with a six-month delay to give Congress time to decide if it wants to address the status of the law.

Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be discussing the future of the DACA program on Tuesday morning.

Sources have told NBC News that President Trump is leaning toward ending the program, which allows young people who came into the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the country.

Approximately 800,000 people are covered under the policy, and 8,300 of them live in Tennessee.

Here in Nashville, demonstrators are planning to meet at Centennial Park and march to the offices of Sens. Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander.

The demonstration is being organized by the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition, a group that will be directly impacted if Trump ends the DACA program that President Obama started in 2012.

Similar protests have already been held in Middle Tennessee, including one outside the courthouse last month.

If Trump ends the program, it means illegal immigrants living here in the U.S. who were brought here as children and granted work permits may no longer be able to work here legally.

If the president decides to end the program, there is a six-month waiting period until it takes effect, meaning Congress could still pass legislation and reverse the decision.

News 4 talked with one Midstate woman who is protected under the DACA program. She is struggling thinking about it being taken away.

"A lot of tears have been shed this morning. My anxiety just keeps increasing, we know it's the anxiety a lot of students are feeling, DACA recipients are feeling out there. But we know we have to continue to fight regardless of what happens," said Jazmin Ramirez.

The Facebook page for the protest says they plan to march rain or shine. The march is set to begin at 4 p.m.

Sessions' announcement is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. CT.

