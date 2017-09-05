Officials: Disease suspected in Tennessee dead deer reports

Approximately 800,000 people are covered under the policy, and 8,300 of them live in Tennessee. Here in Nashville, demonstrators are planning to meet at Centennial Park and march to the offices of Tennessee's senators.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam is traveling to Washington this week to testify in Congress.More >>
Tennessee wildlife officials say they suspect a disease transmitted through bug bites is behind recent sightings of dead white-tailed deer.More >>
The outage was reported around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday. According to NES, crews did not find any issues with the power lines.More >>
Officials have not released the name of the 24-year-old soldier, who was reportedly involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy on North Riverside Drive on Friday night.More >>
A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
Getting a new kidney can be a game of trying to beat the odds. For thousands of people on the kidney waiting list, a life-saving transplant can be years away.More >>
