Firefighter hospitalized after battling flames at home on Percy Priest Lake

A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.

Flames were seen shooting through the roof of the home on Timber Ridge Drive.

Three people live inside the home, but none of them were there when the fire started.

So far, the flames have not spread, but neighbors who live next door were asked to evacuate their home as a precaution.

A lightning storm moved through around the time the fire started, but it's not clear if this is what caused the fire.

A firefighter was on the second floor of the home when his mask got knocked off, causing him to inhale smoke. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment but is expected to be OK.

