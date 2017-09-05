Power outage affecting over 1,200 NES customers in Madison - WSMV Channel 4

Power outage affecting over 1,200 NES customers in Madison

More than 1,200 NES customers are without power this morning in Madison.

The outage was reported around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.

It's not clear what is causing the outage.

An NES crew has been dispatched to the scene.

