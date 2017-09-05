TBI: Suspect shot, killed by Lewis County deputy

The TBI is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald on Monday night.

A man was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy at the Thousand Trails campground on Napier Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, a woman staying at the campground called 911 and said she had been arguing with her male traveling companion. She said she was scared because the man was armed.

When two Lewis County deputies arrived on the scene, they ordered the man to drop his weapon, but he allegedly refused. A deputy opened fire, hitting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released by officials.

According to the TBI, both the suspect and the woman he was traveling with are from out of state.

The name of the Lewis County deputy involved in the shooting has not been released.

No police officers were injured during the incident.

Once the TBI investigation is complete, agents will hand over their findings to the district attorney general's office.

