TBI: Suspect shot, killed by Lewis County deputy

A firefighter was hospitalized after responding to a house fire on Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
Getting a new kidney can be a game of trying to beat the odds. For thousands of people on the kidney waiting list, a life-saving transplant can be years away.More >>
The TBI is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Hohenwald. A suspect was reportedly shot by a Lewis County deputy.More >>
More than 1,200 NES customers are without power this morning in Madison. The outage was reported around 3:25 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
An assault suspect is in custody after leading Mt. Juliet Police on a pursuit into Hermitage Monday night.More >>
No. 25 Tennessee rallied from a pair of 14-point deficits in the second half and stopped a 2-point conversion in the second overtime, stunning Georgia Tech 42-41 despite giving up five rushing touchdowns to TaQuon...More >>
For 10 years a non-profit theater in Giles County has owned a true time capsule of Tennessee history. Now, they say the time's arrived to bring it back to its former luster.More >>
The campus at Belmont University has always been beautiful, alive and a vibrant green as summer turns to fall, and not just the grass on the ground.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Florida Governor Rick Scott has officially declared a state of emergency for every county in Florida as Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 storm, is expected to make landfall in the coming days.More >>
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >>
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >>
Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.More >>
A carriage horse died in Downtown Memphis on Friday night..More >>
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >>
Chick-fil-A is giving away free breakfast food all of September to those who download their mobile app, update the app or create a new account.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Emergency personnel are searching for a possible drowning victim on Cordell Hull Lake.More >>
