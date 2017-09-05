Mt. Juliet Police chase assault suspect into Hermitage - WSMV Channel 4

Mt. Juliet Police chase assault suspect into Hermitage

Mt. Juliet Police cars line up behind the suspect's vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department) Mt. Juliet Police cars line up behind the suspect's vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard. (Source: Mt. Juliet Police Department)
An assault suspect is in custody after leading Mt. Juliet Police on a pursuit into Hermitage Monday night.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an officer was flagged down about a female being assaulted at a Waffle House. The suspect and victim left together in a car, and it was spotted by another officer around 9:30 p.m.

The officer pursued the suspect until arriving on Old Hickory Boulevard just north of Interstate 40. The suspect ran out on foot before the officer deployed a Taser.

The suspect then resisted arrest and threw illegal drugs away from the officer. It is unknown what those drugs were. The suspect was also seen with a handgun in his waistband.

Police say the suspect is wanted out of Nashville for domestic assault.

