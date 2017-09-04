East Nashville restaurant collecting for hurricane victims

East Nashville Brew Works is holding a Labor Day celebration and collecting items for Hurricane Harvey victims. (WSMV)

Instead of grilling, some families went to East Nashville to celebrate Labor Day.

For the second year, East Nashville Beer Works held a cookout complete with bratwursts, giveaways and beer.

Monday’s event goes until 10 p.m. Organizers said they hope they can bring people that backyard barbecue feel.

Along with celebrating the holiday, the organizers are also hoping to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas.

“We’ve got a bus going down. We’re collecting goods today for Hurricane Harvey victims,” said East Nashville Beer Works’ Anthony Davis.

They’re taking items like canned food, dog food and baby products for Houston victims.

