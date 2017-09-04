Tennesseans waiting on President’s decision on DACA

Jazmin Ramirez is waiting on President Trump to announce his intentions for the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program. (WSMV)

Thousands of Tennessee residents are waiting on pins and needles to learn of President Trump’s decision on the future of the Deferred Action Childhood Arrival program or DACA.

Roughly 8,300 Tennesseans are registered in the program, which provides undocumented immigrant youth with an opportunity to apply for jobs, apply for college, and get a driver’s license without the fear of being deported.

“A lot of tears have been shed this morning,” said Nashville resident and DACA recipient Jazmin Ramirez. “My anxiety just keeps increasing, we know it’s the anxiety a lot of students and DACA recipients are feeling out there.”

President Trump is expected to announce more about the program’s future Tuesday. He promised to end it several times while on the campaign trail.

Roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants between the ages of 15 and 35 take part in the program, which has strict age guidelines and requires a high school diploma and background check. Recipients pay a $500 fee and reapply for DACA every two years.

When Ramirez became a recipient, she landed a job leading an after-school program for children in south Nashville.

“My kids, my students are my life,” Ramirez said. “They give me the motivation to continue to do the work that I do. If DACA is taken away that means my students lose an educator.”

