Mother seeks closure in son’s death

Family and friends of Robert Saine held a memorial service on the one-year anniversary of his death. (WSMV)

A mother is begging for anyone to come forward to help provide closure for the death of her son.

Robert Saine was shot and killed outside a Waffle House on White Bridge Pike a year ago. The murder has gone unsolved.

His friends and family held a memorial service on Monday at the cemetery, not only to honor his death but to make a plea for information in the case.

“I cry almost every night. There’s not a day that goes by I don’t think about him,” said Brenda Jarrett, Saine’s mother. “I just want someone to tell me who killed my child. It hurt.”

Police said it started when a female friend of Saine’s got into an argument with a group of guys.

The shooter drove off and hasn’t been found.

