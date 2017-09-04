Homeless man gets camping gear replaced after flood

Marty Holt said he lost everything in the flood. (WSMV)

A man who lost everything in Friday's flooding now has a brand-new set of camping gear.

Marty Holt's temporary home along the banks of Seven Mile Creek was a muddy mess after Friday morning's flood.

But now Holt is sleeping in a fresh new tent.

His flooded-out camping gear has all been replaced by Jack Inman and his family.

"I was feeling really down and he brought me up," Holt said.

Holt sells The Contributor, a homeless newspaper.

Inman and his family are regular customers at Holt's location at the corner of Edmondson Pike and Nolensville Pike.

When Inman learned Holt lost everything, his family headed to the store.

"It's just a natural thing to do. We do a lot of tent camping. When your stuff gets washed out, you want anyone you can to help you," Inman said.

Holt is thankful to be alive. At 1:30 Friday morning, Seven Mile Creek came over its banks; the rising water lifted Holt's tent with him inside.

"When I opened the door to get out it just, wooosh, completely flooded," Holt said.

That morning, Holt barely made it out alive. Now he feels he's been blessed - twice.

"He's a good dude. He takes care of me," Holt said of Inman.

"I can't build him a home. But I can give him a more comfortable place to sleep tonight. And that's what it's about. It's about making other people comfortable," Inman said.

