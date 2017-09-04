Officials searching for possible drowning victim in Smith Co. - WSMV Channel 4

Officials searching for possible drowning victim in Smith Co.

Posted:
DEFEATED, TN (WSMV) -

Emergency personnel are searching for a possible drowning victim on Cordell Hull Lake.

Smith County EMA Director Sunny Carter said the victim is in the Cumberland River near Defeated.

Officials began searching the river around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

