Body recovered from river in Smith County

Emergency personnel recovered the body of a 33-year-old man from Cordell Hull Lake near Defeated on Monday afternoon.

Officials began searching for the man around 3:30 p.m.

Witnesses said the man went under water and didn't come back up. No other details of the incident were available.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

