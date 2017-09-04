Vanderbilt Athletics collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

Vanderbilt Athletics will be collecting donations for the victims of Hurricane Harvey on Wednesday.

The school will be collecting bottled water, non-perishable food items and new or gently worn clothes.

The drive will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the McGugin Center at 2601 Jess Neely Dr.

Fox Moving and Storage will be providing a trailer and delivering the donations to the Houston area.

The school says over 3,000 Vanderbilt alumni and 200 current students, including six student-athletes, call Houston home.

Vanderbilt is working to collect donations with Rice University, the University of Houston and Texas Southern University.

