Fencing along McCabe golf course damaged during storms - WSMV Channel 4

Fencing along McCabe golf course damaged during storms

Flooding caused damage along the Richland Creek Greenway. (WSMV) Flooding caused damage along the Richland Creek Greenway. (WSMV)
The fencing separating the golf course and the greenway was ripped apart. (WSMV) The fencing separating the golf course and the greenway was ripped apart. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Nashville is still cleaning up after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and damage to the area on Friday.

Winds tore through the fencing between the McCabe Golf Course and the Richland Creek greenway in Sylvan Park.

News 4 is reaching out to the Metro Parks & Recreation Department to find out how much it will cost to repair the damage.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

