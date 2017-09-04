Fencing along McCabe golf course damaged during storms

The fencing separating the golf course and the greenway was ripped apart. (WSMV)

Nashville is still cleaning up after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and damage to the area on Friday.

Winds tore through the fencing between the McCabe Golf Course and the Richland Creek greenway in Sylvan Park.

News 4 is reaching out to the Metro Parks & Recreation Department to find out how much it will cost to repair the damage.

