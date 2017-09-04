TWRA: 5 died on Tennessee waterways over Labor Day weekend

Five people died on Tennessee's waterways over Labor Day weekend.

Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency boating officer Josh Landrum said most deaths can be easily avoided.

Landrum knows what to look for.

"Making sure everybody is driving safely, making sure everyone has the appropriate safety equipment on the boats," he said. "We're looking for somebody who might be intoxicated, we're looking for dangerous, erratic driving. We've seen them walk away from the steering wheel on pontoon boats, they'll just walk away and no one will be at the wheel."

When it comes to boating under the influence, Landrum says it is best not to chance it.

"You can come out here, you can have an open container, but you must have a designated driver. Drivers usually go back to their vehicles, so BUIs typically become DUIs if they're not caught out here on the water," Landrum said. "Everybody that's on your boat has to have a life jacket that fits them. Anybody who is 12 or under has to be wearing that life jacket at all times while that boat is underway."

If you are out riding your boats at night, Landrum says the best thing to do is just take it easy and slow it down.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.