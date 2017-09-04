Tennessee man dies in jet ski accident

DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Tennessee man has died in a jet ski accident.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as 24-year-old Travis Hale of Dayton. He was operating the jet ski after dark Saturday when it hit a private dock on Chickamauga Lake in southeast Tennessee.

The accident remains under investigation.

It marked the second fatal on a Tennessee lake this weekend. Rescue personnel discovered the body of 30-year-old Andrew Ehrman of Plymouth, Michigan, in Cherokee Lake on Saturday. Ehrman and some friends were swimming on Friday evening. Ehrman disappeared below the surface.

