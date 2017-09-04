Tennessee man dies in jet ski accident

Nashville is still cleaning up after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and damage to the area on Friday.More >>
Nashville is still cleaning up after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and damage to the area on Friday.More >>
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency boating officer Josh Landrum says most deaths can be easily avoided.More >>
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency boating officer Josh Landrum says most deaths can be easily avoided.More >>
A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.More >>
A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has died in a jet ski accident.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has died in a jet ski accident.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
Police in Clarksville are investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened within hours of each other on Sunday.More >>
Police in Clarksville are investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened within hours of each other on Sunday.More >>
Forty-three cats and two have just arrived from Houston to a shelter in Lebanon. More than 100 dogs have arrived over the past two days.More >>
Forty-three cats and two have just arrived from Houston to a shelter in Lebanon. More than 100 dogs have arrived over the past two days.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>