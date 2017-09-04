Suspect identified in Clarksville shooting

Quantavious Golliday is wanted in connection with a shooting on Carter Road in Clarksville. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police have identified a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School on Monday.

Police said Quantavious Golliday, 20, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 28-year-old man, who has not been identified, around 12:38 p.m.

Police found the victim lying partially in the road after being shot. He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is in stable condition after surgery.

Witnesses told police Golliday and the victim were arguing and at some point it turned physical, resulting in the victim to be shot.

Police said the two men knew each other.

An aggravated assault warrant has been taken out on Golliday, 20.

A man driving a vehicle that fled from the area was caught after a short pursuit. Police said he was not involved in the shooting, but was charged with reckless driving, felony evading arrest, misuse of registration and for not having insurance.

If you have information about the case, contact Clarksville police at 931-648-0656, call the tips line at 931-645-8277 or submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.