1 in custody after man injured in Clarksville shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Labor Day in Clarksville.

A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.

Witnesses saw a car leaving the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Officers pursued the vehicle and were able to take the driver into custody. Authorities are working to figure out how the man is connected to the shooting.

It's not clear how serious the victim's injuries are.

Investigators are on the scene working to figure out more information.

