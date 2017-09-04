Belmont rooftops get new look

Darlene Parvini has moved her botany class to the rooftops at Belmont University. (WSMV)

The campus at Belmont University has always been beautiful, alive and a vibrant green as summer turns to fall, and not just the grass on the ground.

The rooftops on campus are now part of Darlene Parvini’s classroom.

“I’ve always found plants to be interesting,” said Parvini.

The counting she does is comparing and measuring rooftop growth.

“In this particular setting, students are wanting to know if oregano or rosemary grow better if they're surrounded by moss, because moss will hold water in,” said Parvini.

The rooftop offers classroom convenience, diversity, control and learning points that lead to survival for us.

“Their life depends on plants,” said Parvini. “Everything we eat, the air we breathe, lots of material we use all come from plants.”

Inside the classroom, students are looking at leaves and why some decompose faster than others.

Every inch to Parvini is fascinating.

“I mean, if we could go outside and undergo photosynthesis and make our own food, wouldn’t that be cool,” said Parvini.

All are part of her botany passion, now shouting from the rooftops.

“One of my favorite comments from students at the end of my botany class, ‘I never knew plants were so cool.’”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.