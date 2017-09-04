Charges pending in 2 motorcycle crashes in Clarksville - WSMV Channel 4

Charges pending in 2 motorcycle crashes in Clarksville

The first crash happened at the intersection of Ft Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road. (Source: R. Myers) The first crash happened at the intersection of Ft Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road. (Source: R. Myers)
The second crash happened at the intersection of Beech Street and Providence Boulevard. (Source: Jim Knoll) The second crash happened at the intersection of Beech Street and Providence Boulevard. (Source: Jim Knoll)
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Clarksville are investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened within hours of each other on Sunday. 

Around 3:30 p.m., the driver of a Pontiac Montana turned left in front of a motorcyclist at the intersection of Fort Campbell Boulevard and Ashbury Road.

The vehicles collided. The 22-year-old motorcyclist was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Pontiac, a 73-year-old woman, was treated for her injuries at Tennova.

Police said charges are pending against the driver, whose name has not been released.

About two hours later, authorities say a motorcyclist failed to stop at a red light on Beech Street at Providence Boulevard and hit a Ford Mustang.

Charges are pending against the 50-year-old motorcyclist, who was taken to Tennova for injuries. Officials have not released his name.

