Lebanon rescue taking in animals from Hurricane Harvey

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Animal lovers in Middle Tennessee are doing what they can for hurricane relief.

Forty-three cats and two have just arrived from Houston to a shelter in Lebanon.

More than 100 dogs have arrived over the past two days.

All of the animals are being kept at the Rescue Corps Operations Center on Toshiba Drive.

This is the third and final batch of animals that the center is taking in.

