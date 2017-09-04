Woman on TBI's Most Wanted list arrested in New Orleans

A woman who was on the TBI's Most Wanted list is in custody after months on the run.

Makayla Stilwell, 22, was wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

The charges stem from a shooting that happened on June 20 in Kingsport.

Stilwell was arrested in New Orleans, just days after her boyfriend, Jarret Heitmann, was taken into custody in connection with a shoplifting case.

Stilwell was found by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force on Sunday. She was taken to the hospital for an injury she sustained before her arrest.

