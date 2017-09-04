Man injured after being shot during robbery in Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Man injured after being shot during robbery in Nashville

The victim drove himself to Monticello Street. (WSMV) The victim drove himself to Monticello Street. (WSMV)
A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported robbery in the Edgehill area overnight.

Police said the victim was sitting in a car when a gunman fired a series of shots at him.

According to police, the man drove himself to Monticello Street, which is when a friend took him to the hospital.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

