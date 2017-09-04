Man injured after being shot during robbery in Nashville

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported robbery in the Edgehill area overnight.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported robbery in the Edgehill area overnight.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight.More >>
A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.More >>
News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.More >>
A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >>
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >>
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >>
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >>
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >>
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >>
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >>
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >>
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >>
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
Dashcam video from a police officer's fatal shooting of a man during an Ohio traffic stop shows the officer warning the man in the vehicle not to reach for a gun before the officer fired.More >>
Dashcam video from a police officer's fatal shooting of a man during an Ohio traffic stop shows the officer warning the man in the vehicle not to reach for a gun before the officer fired.More >>