Search for missing Fort Campbell soldier switches to Cumberland River

Several agencies are involved in the search on the Red River. (WSMV)

Officials have called off Monday's search efforts for the Fort Campbell soldier who jumped into the Red River over the weekend.

Montgomery County EMA Director Jerry Buchanan said they believe the missing man may now be in the Cumberland River.

Buchanan said they will resume the search in the Cumberland River on Tuesday.

Crews will be checking the banks of the river three times a day. Commercial barges and the TWRA have both been warned to be on the lookout.

Officials have not released the name of the 24-year-old soldier, who was reportedly involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy on North Riverside Drive on Friday night.

According to police, the man became "belligerent" and fell into a puddle while challenging bar staff to fight him. The man then reportedly made his way into the Red River around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Montgomery County officials have said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the incident.

EMS, Clarksville Fire & Rescue and several law enforcement officers tried looking for the soldier at several different spots along the river on Friday but couldn't track him down.

Rescue crews were not able to use their boats on Friday because conditions were too dark and dangerous.

Officials also tried searching on Saturday and Sunday, but the water levels were too high and swift.

"It's sad, you know, just to think of a person losing their life. It's sad," Buchanan said.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.