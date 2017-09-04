Search efforts resume for missing soldier along Red River in Clarksville

Several agencies are involved in the search on the Red River. (WSMV)

Search efforts resumed Monday morning for a Fort Campbell soldier who jumped into the Red River in Clarksville over the weekend.

Officials in Montgomery County are now calling the search a recovery effort and not a rescue.

City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.

Montgomery County EMA confirmed the 24-year-old man is a soldier at Fort Campbell, but officials have not released his name.

The man was reportedly involved in a fight in the parking lot of the Electric Cowboy on North Riverside Drive on Friday night.

According to police, the man became "belligerent" and fell into a puddle while challenging bar staff to fight him. The man then reportedly made his way into the Red River.

Montgomery County officials have said they do not suspect foul play was involved in the incident.

EMS, Clarksville Fire & Rescue and several law enforcement officers tried looking for him at several different spots along the river on Friday but couldn't track him down.

Rescue crews were not able to use their boats on Friday because conditions were too dark and dangerous.

Officials also tried searching on Saturday and Sunday, but the water levels were too high and swift.

"It's sad, you know, just to think of a person losing their life. It's sad," said Jerry Buchanan with Montgomery County EMA.

Buchanan said they will continue searching until they find the soldier. The TWRA has been called in to help investigate.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.