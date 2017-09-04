Miranda Lambert leads nominees for CMA Awards

Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported robbery in the Edgehill area overnight.More >>
A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported robbery in the Edgehill area overnight.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight.More >>
A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.More >>
News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.More >>
A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>