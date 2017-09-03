Renter warns about East Nashville rental scam

A Murfreesboro resident wants to warn others about a scam involving rental properties in east Nashville. Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville -- and were looking for a rental property. They found one on craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.More >>
A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
A Knoxville attorney says he is representing roughly 200 people who plan to file lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior in connection to the November 2016 Sevier County wildfires. They are asking for compensation for losing their property -- and in some cases, losing the life of a loved one.More >>
Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen." However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.More >>
Franklin police are searching for a man charged with aggravated domestic assault after attacking his girlfriend Friday night. Corey Brown, 28, fled from police on foot after they arrived to a call to find Brown threatening his girlfriend with a crow bar.More >>
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >>
Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Event organizers decided to reschedule Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville on Thursday evening.More >>
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >>
Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen." However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.More >>
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >>
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday shot back at North Korea's latest nuclear provocation with a blunt threat, saying the U.S. will answer any North Korean threat with a "massive military response -- a response both effective and overwhelming."More >>
A central Ohio county is selling off an assortment of collectible sneakers seized from a convicted drug dealer.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
