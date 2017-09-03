Renter wants to warn others about East Nashville rental scam

Nashville is still cleaning up after the remnants of Hurricane Harvey brought flooding and damage to the area on Friday.More >>
Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency boating officer Josh Landrum says most deaths can be easily avoided.More >>
A 29-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being shot on Carter Road near Kenwood Elementary School.More >>
Authorities say a Tennessee man has died in a jet ski accident.More >>
Miranda Lambert leads her peers with five Country Music Association nominations, followed closely by Little Big Town and Keith Urban with four each.More >>
Police in Clarksville are investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened within hours of each other on Sunday.More >>
Forty-three cats and two have just arrived from Houston to a shelter in Lebanon. More than 100 dogs have arrived over the past two days.More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
City and county search crews, along with the Coast Guard, have been looking for the solider since Friday night. Monday was the first day the water was calm enough to search the area in full force.More >>
Makayla Stilwell, 22, had been wanted in East Tennessee for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping and robbery.More >>
Four adults were charged after the bruised and malnourished girl escaped on from her home in rural Oswego County, north of Syracuse.More >>
Officials in North Carolina say a man tried to swim his way out of trouble by jumping into the ocean to flee from police.More >>
Terrifying video of an SUV backing into three people walking in Massachusetts.More >>
The announcement released in a statement Monday says the queen is delighted by the news.More >>
A group of police officers in Connecticut said goodbye to their four-legged partner during an emotional end of watch ceremony.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
During his final moments in the Oval Office, President Barack Obama folded into thirds a handwritten letter to Donald Trump, slid it into an envelope, and in neat capital letters addressed it to "Mr. President."More >>
Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville and were looking for a rental property. They found one on Craigslist that seemed too good to be true.More >>
Dashcam video from a police officer's fatal shooting of a man during an Ohio traffic stop shows the officer warning the man in the vehicle not to reach for a gun before the officer fired.More >>
Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.More >>
