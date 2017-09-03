Two dead after SUV fully submerges in water off boat ramp - WSMV Channel 4

Two dead after SUV fully submerges in water off boat ramp

Posted: Updated:
SALTILLO, TN (WSMV) -

Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County.

The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN.

Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.

Weaver, the driver, is believed to have escaped the car, but drowned thereafter. 

THP, as well as medical examiners, are still investigating the incident.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Recent HeadlinesMore>>

  • Renter warns about East Nashville rental scam

    Renter warns about East Nashville rental scam

    Sunday, September 3 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-09-04 01:25:08 GMT

    A Murfreesboro resident wants to warn others about a scam involving rental properties in east Nashville. Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville -- and were looking for a rental property. They found one on craigslist that seemed too good to be true.

    More >>

    A Murfreesboro resident wants to warn others about a scam involving rental properties in east Nashville. Tyler Murtaugh says he and his wife were looking to move to East Nashville -- and were looking for a rental property. They found one on craigslist that seemed too good to be true.

    More >>

  • 1 dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

    1 dead after shooting on I-24 in Robertson County

    Sunday, September 3 2017 8:43 PM EDT2017-09-04 00:43:05 GMT
    (WSMV)(WSMV)

    A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight. 

    More >>

    A shooting took place on I-24 at mile marker 19 in Robertson County overnight. 

    More >>

  • Two dead after SUV fully submerges in water off boat ramp

    Two dead after SUV fully submerges in water off boat ramp

    Sunday, September 3 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-09-04 00:02:52 GMT

    Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.

    More >>

    Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that two men died when an SUV became fully submerged after going off a boat ramp in Hardin County. The accident occurred around 12:43 pm Saturday on State Highway 69 in Saltillo, TN. Ritchie V. Weaver, 64, of Milledgeville and Ronnie K. Steele, 63, of Bethel Springs were traveling in a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer when the vehicle went off a boat ramp and into the water.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.