Two bodies pulled from East Bay Marina after fatal crash

WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) -

News 4 received a tip from a viewer Saturday night around 10:50 that two people had died in a boating accident in Humphreys County.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed Sunday afternoon that two local men, Michael Shane Keele and Chris Young, were killed after a boat capsized after hitting a boat slip at a high rate of speed.

Davis described it as a "terrible scene." The bodies were recovered Saturday around 10:45 pm north of Eagle Bay Marina in the Tennessee River.

"The County Fire and Rescue crews [did] an amazing job and [were] able to give these families speedy closure as to the tragic event," Davis said in a news release.

TWRA is still investigating the incident. 

