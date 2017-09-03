One injured after shooting on Whites Creek Pike

A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.

The victim was in the breezeway of the apartment complex when he heard several gunshots.

He stated that he did not see who was shooting.

According to police, he was shot once in the leg.

The victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

