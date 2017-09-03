One injured after shooting on Whites Creek Pike

A male is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex on Whites Creek Pike.More >>
Right now, more than 90 Tennesseans are helping with rescue efforts in southeast Texas. Nine swiftwater rescue teams made the 16 hour drive from Nashville to Rosenberg, Texas -- which initially served as a staging area.More >>
A Knoxville attorney says he is representing roughly 200 people who plan to file lawsuits against the U.S. Department of the Interior in connection to the November 2016 Sevier County wildfires. They are asking for compensation for losing their property -- and in some cases, losing the life of a loved one.More >>
Former MLB pitcher and World Series MVP Curt Schilling departed from Medfield, Massachusetts Friday afternoon with trailer of relief supplies for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. He calls it "Operation Bullpen." However, when Schilling was nearing Mt. Juliet on I-40 westbound, his truck lost an axle and he was forced to pull over just outside of Nashville.More >>
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a missing man, Michael Odean Luna, 65.More >>
Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.More >>
Franklin police are searching for a man charged with aggravated domestic assault after attacking his girlfriend Friday night. Corey Brown, 28, fled from police on foot after they arrived to a call to find Brown threatening his girlfriend with a crow bar.More >>
As loads of supplies go out to areas ravaged by Hurricane Harvey, there's also truckloads of something else coming in.More >>
Tennessee's attorney general is abandoning a planned legal challenge of a federal program offering a reprieve from deportation to thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as...More >>
Hurricane Irma is swirling in the Atlantic, giving few indications of a future path and denying forecasters a chance to catch their breaths after the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
Just like in the science-fiction movie "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," UFO enthusiasts are being drawn to a strange geological formation in Wyoming.More >>
Event organizers decided to reschedule Friday's Live On The Green after flooding and storms hit Nashville on Thursday evening.More >>
North Korea claims to have successfully tested a hydrogen bomb, the country's sixth-ever test of a nuclear weapon and first since US President Donald Trump took office.More >>
A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.More >>
Michael Odean Luna, 65, of Wilson County was found dead in Old Hickory Lake Saturday afternoon after a Silver Alert was issued around 10:30 am.More >>
Salt Lake City police apologized Friday for arresting a nurse who, citing hospital policy, refused to let officers draw blood from an unconscious crash victim.More >>
